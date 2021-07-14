MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

News

Southeast Collision Conference Announced

July 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news Southeast Collision Conference
chairs

July 14, 2021—Carolina’s Collision Association along with the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association and Mississippi Collision Repair Association are hosting the Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5, 2022 in South Carolina, according to a press release. 


The three-day conference is open to all collision industry professionals and will contain numerous educational classes, presentations and a trade show. The event will be held at Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C., a 40 minute drive from Charlotte, N.C. 


Among those hosting classes will be Mike Anderson, Erica Eversman, Mark Olson and Dave Luehr. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Crash Champions Continues Its Expansion

Liberty Mutual Acquires "Super Regional" Auto Insurer

Related Articles

FenderBender Management Conference Panel Announced

Speaker Announced for FenderBender Management Conference

Keynotes, Speakers, Schedule Announced for FenderBender Management Conference

You must login or register in order to post a comment.