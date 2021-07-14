Southeast Collision Conference Announced

July 14, 2021—Carolina’s Collision Association along with the Tennessee Collision Repairers Association and Mississippi Collision Repair Association are hosting the Southeast Collision Conference February 3-5, 2022 in South Carolina, according to a press release.

The three-day conference is open to all collision industry professionals and will contain numerous educational classes, presentations and a trade show. The event will be held at Gateway Conference Center in Richburg, S.C., a 40 minute drive from Charlotte, N.C.

Among those hosting classes will be Mike Anderson, Erica Eversman, Mark Olson and Dave Luehr.