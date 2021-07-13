MSO Symposium Registration Opens

July 13, 2021—The Automotive Service Association has opened registration for its 2021 MSO Symposium, which will take place Nov. 10 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, Nev.

“The MSO Symposium continues to bring together the multi-shop owners and operators, dealers, franchisees, and repair networks from all across North America. This exclusive event has evolved into the largest conference in the world, where only collision industry repairers, insurers, and OEM’s can gather exclusively.” ASA president and executive director Ray Fisher said.

Attendance is limited and shops must qualify to attend, according to a press release. Qualification standards are met by insurers, OEM’s, multi-shops operators, and single location repair facilities with revenue exceeding $3 million in annual sales.

This is a return to exclusivity that the conference took a one-year hiatus from in 2020, which was open to the entire industry at no cost.