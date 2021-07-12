MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

Apple Co-Founder Voices Support for Right to Repair

July 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff
No Comments
Order Reprints
marcin-nowak-0l1QuxkBDUw-unsplash777.jpg

July 12, 2021—Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently spoke in support of the Right to Repair in a recent Cameo appearance, CNN Business reported.

"I do a lot of Cameos, but this one has really gotten to me," he said in the nine-minute video. "We wouldn't have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world."

Wozniak noted how he had learned to build and modify his own devices from a young age, including with a ham radio license at 10 years old. "Back then, when you bought electronic things like TVs and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper. Total open source," he said.

At least 27 states have deliberated on legislation related to the topic this year, and the White House has also weighed in, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki noting last week that the US Department of Agriculture was looking into giving "farmers the right to repair their own equipment."

Related Articles

Right to Repair Suit in Court this Week

Right To Repair Legislation Introduced In 14 States

You must login or register in order to post a comment.