Apple Co-Founder Voices Support for Right to Repair

July 12, 2021—Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak recently spoke in support of the Right to Repair in a recent Cameo appearance, CNN Business reported.

"I do a lot of Cameos, but this one has really gotten to me," he said in the nine-minute video. "We wouldn't have had an Apple had I not grown up in a very open technology world."

Wozniak noted how he had learned to build and modify his own devices from a young age, including with a ham radio license at 10 years old. "Back then, when you bought electronic things like TVs and radios, every bit of the circuits and designs were included on paper. Total open source," he said.

At least 27 states have deliberated on legislation related to the topic this year, and the White House has also weighed in, with Press Secretary Jen Psaki noting last week that the US Department of Agriculture was looking into giving "farmers the right to repair their own equipment."