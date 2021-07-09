J.D. Power Acquires Insurance Software Provider

July 9, 2021—J.D. Power announced the acquisition of Superior Integrated Solutions-Darwin Automotive, which makes automotive finance and insurance software for dealerships.

The technology is used by 7,700 dealers, according to a press release. J.D. Power hopes to add its own data and insight to the product to enhance the technology.

“We are focused on maximizing the value of our extensive data and analytics assets by connecting the key components of the auto industry supply chain from OEMs to dealers to consumers and empowering each link in that chain with critical intelligence, streamlined workflows and user-friendly software,” said Dave Habiger, president and CEO of J.D. Power, in the press release.