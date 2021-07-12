MENU

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It's Time to Train

News

This Week in Business Strategies

July 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
lightbulb

July 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Important SEO Considerations When You Launch a New WebsiteInc. 

Launching a new website means you are entering into a sea of established competition. Learning the right way to optimize your new site helps ensure you set yourself up for success.

Steal These Business Superpowers From Elon Musk and Jeff BezosEntrepreneur

It seems like the most successful entrepreneurs have superpowers. But you can learn from their triumphs and failures to launch your own business to the top.

Your Messaging to Older Audiences Is OutdatedHarvard Business Review  

Given a rapidly aging population, effective messaging to older people holds national importance.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Axalta Coating Systems Acquires U-POL

I-CAR Launches New Technician Web Series

