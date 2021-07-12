This Week in Business Strategies

July 12, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Important SEO Considerations When You Launch a New Website — Inc.

Launching a new website means you are entering into a sea of established competition. Learning the right way to optimize your new site helps ensure you set yourself up for success.

Steal These Business Superpowers From Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos — Entrepreneur

It seems like the most successful entrepreneurs have superpowers. But you can learn from their triumphs and failures to launch your own business to the top.

Your Messaging to Older Audiences Is Outdated — Harvard Business Review

Given a rapidly aging population, effective messaging to older people holds national importance.