Canada Sets Date To End ICE Sales

July 6, 2021—Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks by 2035, Reuters reported.

The news comes as the country hopes to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The government also said it will set interim targets for 2025 and 2030 to ensure progress is happening.

"We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.

British leaders said last year it would ban fuel-powered vehicles from 2030, while the United States has yet to fix a date. California, the largest U.S. auto market, said last year it would move to electric vehicles starting in 2035.