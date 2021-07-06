MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0721Digital EditionOnline Edition

Taking the Leap for Certification

Communicate Every Step of the Way

Snap Shop: Bill Shaheen Autobody

Rains: Digging Deeper

30-20-10 in Action

Your Shop's Key Relationships

Editor's Letter: Crash Course

Numbers: Calibrations and Gross Labor Margins

Boggs: Truth and Cliché

A Shop's Solution For Insurance Haggling

Your Most Important Hire

It’s Time to Train

Canada Sets Date To End ICE Sales

July 6, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Canada Electric Vehicles news
traffic

July 6, 2021—Canada will ban the sale of fuel-burning new cars and light-duty trucks by 2035, Reuters reported. 


The news comes as the country hopes to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. The government also said it will set interim targets for 2025 and 2030 to ensure progress is happening. 


"We are committed to aligning Canada's zero-emission vehicles sales targets with those of the most ambitious North American jurisdictions," Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said in the statement.


British leaders said last year it would ban fuel-powered vehicles from 2030, while the United States has yet to fix a date. California, the largest U.S. auto market, said last year it would move to electric vehicles starting in 2035.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week in Business Strategies

Ford, State Farm Research Leads To Lower Premiums

Recommended Products

2015 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

2014 FenderBender KPI Survey: Complete Report

Related Articles

Daimler to End Smart Car Sales in U.S., Canada

Honda Sets 2025 Target Date for Level 4 Autonomous Cars

AASP/NJ sets date for annual golf fundraiser

You must login or register in order to post a comment.