OPS Launches Accident Advisor App

June 30, 2021—Overall Parts Solutions (OPS) has released CrashPal, a free mobile application designed to create “an effortless customer experience” for first notice of loss after a collision, according to a press release.

Available through Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT, and ALFA ROMEO mobile apps, CrashPal allows drivers to store their personal information, such as their driver’s license and insurance information, so it is readily available when needed.

In the event of a road accident, the driver accesses the CrashPal app, which messages the driver to make sure all passengers are okay and if needed to dial 911 immediately. It then assists the driver through the entire post-accident damage process to ensure they capture photos of the vehicle damage, which can be shared with the driver’s insurance company, along with pertinent information from others involved with the accident.

“... When a driver has been in an accident, it can be hard for the driver to focus on the next steps,” Sib Bahjat, COO and co-founder of OPS, said in a statement. “The CrashPal app streamlines and simplifies the documentation process after an accident. With the app on their smartphones, drivers will have post-collision guidance to help protect against unnecessary worries and provide peace of mind.”