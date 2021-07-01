Training, Events, and Resources

Continue to learn more and get involved outside of the annual “Painter’s Playbook” by looking into the organizations, upcoming events, and training opportunities helping to grow the industry. For a more detailed look at specific or local events to you, follow along with the news posted daily on FenderBender.com.





2021 SEMA Show

Mark your calendars for the 2021 SEMA Show, taking place November 2–5 at the Las Vegas Convention Center. The premier tradeshow is the ideal spot to attend training, speak with exhibitors, view new products, and connect with others in the industry.

The gigantic show offers something for everyone, from shop owner, to painter, to student. With plenty of things to do and learn, the show will inspire people to progress at all levels in the industry.

To see a full list of events, speakers, classes, and exhibitors, visit semashow.com.





I-CAR

Gain new skills and learn about the newest technology through live, online, and virtual I-CAR training sessions. I-CAR offers a specific path for refinishers that covers the techniques needed to prepare and paint repaired vehicles to pre-accident condition.

I-CAR also offers other resources for both new and experienced painters to encourage growth and success.

Learn more about I-CAR at i-car.com.





Collision Repair Education Foundation

The mission of the Collision Repair Education Foundation (CERF) is simple, to “support collision repair educational programs, schools, and students to create qualified, entry-level employees and connect them with an array of career opportunities”.

With the current technician and painter shortage in the industry, it’s more important than ever to get talented young people excited about joining the field. CERF hosts many events including career fairs throughout the year to obtain their mission. The foundation also gives out grants and scholarships for students and schools to better help them succeed.

For more information and ways to get involved, visit collisioneducationfoundation.org.