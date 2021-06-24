This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

June 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Go Viral on Social MediaInc. 

Make your copy more authentic, relevant, and "shareable" to reach a bigger audience.

How to Talk About Company Finances with Your TeamEntrepreneur

It's important to be real with your team, and that means you have to talk about money. But how you talk about the company's financial health is extremely important. 

3 Steps For Managing Your Small Business’s Taxes — Forbes  

Filing business-related taxes can often be a time-consuming and complicated process, especially for new entrepreneurs.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

