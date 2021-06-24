This Week in Business Strategies

June 24, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Go Viral on Social Media — Inc.

Make your copy more authentic, relevant, and "shareable" to reach a bigger audience.

How to Talk About Company Finances with Your Team — Entrepreneur

It's important to be real with your team, and that means you have to talk about money. But how you talk about the company's financial health is extremely important.

3 Steps For Managing Your Small Business’s Taxes — Forbes

Filing business-related taxes can often be a time-consuming and complicated process, especially for new entrepreneurs.