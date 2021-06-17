This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 17, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Deal With the Constant Pressure as a CEO — Inc.

Here are three ways to reduce stress and manage expectations.

3 Reasons Why Being Controversial Actually Helps Your Business — Entrepreneur

You should embrace controversy in the business world to maximize profits.

How to Prevent a Rising Star from Flaming Out — Harvard Business Review

Across industries, there’s a puzzling phenomenon: A talented person who has scored one or more major successes then bombs.