This Week in Leadership Tactics

June 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
June 17, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Deal With the Constant Pressure as a CEOInc. 

Here are three ways to reduce stress and manage expectations.

3 Reasons Why Being Controversial Actually Helps Your Business — Entrepreneur

You should embrace controversy in the business world to maximize profits.

How to Prevent a Rising Star from Flaming Out — Harvard Business Review

Across industries, there’s a puzzling phenomenon: A talented person who has scored one or more major successes then bombs.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

