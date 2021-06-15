Axalta Makes Key Addition

June 15, 2021—Axalta Coating Systems has appointed Tyron Michael Jordon (TJ) to its board of directors, a press release says.

Jordan will serve on the company's environment, health, safety and sustainability committee, as well as its nominating and corporate governance committee. He's the former president and CEO of DURA Automotive Systems.

"We are extremely pleased to welcome TJ to the Axalta Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions in helping Axalta achieve its ambitious growth agenda," board chair Mark Garrett says in the release. "As an accomplished leader in the global mobility and aerospace industries, TJ brings valuable experience and insights relevant to Axalta's Mobility business, as well as a strong international and innovation background."