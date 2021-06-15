MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Axalta Makes Key Addition

June 15, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Axalta board of directors collision repair news Tyrone Jordan
Tips to Hiring for the Front Office

June 15, 2021—Axalta Coating Systems has appointed Tyron Michael Jordon (TJ) to its board of directors, a press release says. 


Jordan will serve on the company's environment, health, safety and sustainability committee, as well as its nominating and corporate governance committee. He's the former president and CEO of DURA Automotive Systems.


"We are extremely pleased to welcome TJ to the Axalta Board of Directors and look forward to his contributions in helping Axalta achieve its ambitious growth agenda," board chair Mark Garrett says in the release. "As an accomplished leader in the global mobility and aerospace industries, TJ brings valuable experience and insights relevant to Axalta's Mobility business, as well as a strong international and innovation background."


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Used Car Prices Rising Dramatically

Right to Repair Suit in Court this Week

Related Articles

GFS Makes Key Executive Hire

Classic Collision Makes First Acquisition of 2021

Matrix Wand Makes Donation to College

You must login or register in order to post a comment.