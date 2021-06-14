MITCHCO Collision Sells to Growing MSO

June 14, 2021—Florida's MITCHCO Collision Repair has sold four shops on the state's east coast to Classic Collision.

DJ Mitchell, who was MITCHCO vice president prior to the sale, tells FenderBender that Classic Collision approached he and his father, MITCHCO president Dave Mitchell, about purchasing the four shops, which Mitchell says were "doing extremely well." Mitchell is a frequent contributor to FenderBender's podcast, the CollisionCast, and a columnist in the FenderBender supplement, The MSO Project.

The four locations are in Merritt Island, Melbourne, Indian Harbour, and Titusville.

Mitchell says the family business will continue on as Mitchell Collision Repair, with plans for both greenfield and brownfield shops on Florida's gulf side.

Classic Collision recently purchased other shops in Florida and Alaska, with the Atlanta-based brand having some 80 locations also in Alabama, California, Georgia, and South Carolina.