Former UAW President Sentenced Following Corruption Probe

June 14, 2021—Former United Auto Workers union president Gary Jones was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in prison for his part in a scheme with other leaders to embezzle as much as $1.5 million in union funds for lavish trips, golfing, alcohol, and other luxuries.

According to a CNBC report, Jones is the second former UAW president to be sentenced. He is one of 15 people to be charged.





Jones also must pay restitution or forfeit more than $750,000, including $550,000 in restitution to the UAW and $42,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.