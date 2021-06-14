MENU

News

Former UAW President Sentenced Following Corruption Probe

June 14, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
June 14, 2021—Former United Auto Workers union president Gary Jones was sentenced Thursday to 28 months in prison for his part in a scheme with other leaders to embezzle as much as $1.5 million in union funds for lavish trips, golfing, alcohol, and other luxuries.


According to a CNBC report, Jones is the second former UAW president to be sentenced. He is one of 15 people to be charged. 


Jones also must pay restitution or forfeit more than $750,000, including $550,000 in restitution to the UAW and $42,000 to the Internal Revenue Service.

