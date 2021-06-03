MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

Allstate Acquires SafeAuto

June 3, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Allstate collision repair industry Insurance news SafeAuto
Handshake

June 3, 2021—Allstate has acquired SafeAuto, an auto insurance carrier with coverage options in 28 states, the company announced in a press release. 


Allstate will pay $270 million in cash and $30 million in non-insurance assets to acquire the nonstandard insurer. SafeAuto’s focus has been on providing affordable state minimum insurance. 


“It has been an honor to have worked with so many these past 27 years building SafeAuto into a company dedicated to making the purchase of auto insurance easy and affordable,” SafeAuto co-founder and vice chairman Jon Diamond says in the release. “We are delighted to turn the reins over to Allstate and National General, which together, will take Playing It Safe with SafeAuto to the next level.”


Allstate plans to fold SafeAuto’s operations into National General, another insurance company that Allstate recently acquired. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

New Insurance Law In Michigan Proves Controversial

This Week in Leadership Tactics

Related Articles

Allstate Launches Pay-Per-Mile Insurance in N.J.

Allstate to Lay Off Nearly 4,000 Employees

Allstate to Retire Esurance

You must login or register in order to post a comment.