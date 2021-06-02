MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

Which State is Worst For Auto-Related Fraud?

June 2, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry fraud Nevada news
gavel

June 2, 2021—A new report, based on complaints to the Federal Trade Commision, found Nevada was the worst state for auto-related fraud in 2020, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported. 


The Tampa-based insurance price comparison website Clearsurance compiled the report, which analyzed the different ways auto-related scams are victimizing consumers. 


Delaware and Florida were the second and third worst states for fraud, the report said. Massachusetts reported the lowest number of complaints—15 per 1 million residents, followed by Kansas (73 per 1 million) and Rhode Island (76 per 1 million).

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

State Farm Database Adds Certification Information

It’s Time to Train

Related Articles

Report: Calif. Worst State for Drivers

14 Charged in Miami-Dade County Auto Insurance Fraud Scheme

Is Your State Bad at Driving?

You must login or register in order to post a comment.