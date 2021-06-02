Which State is Worst For Auto-Related Fraud?

June 2, 2021—A new report, based on complaints to the Federal Trade Commision, found Nevada was the worst state for auto-related fraud in 2020, the South Florida Sun Sentinel reported.

The Tampa-based insurance price comparison website Clearsurance compiled the report, which analyzed the different ways auto-related scams are victimizing consumers.

Delaware and Florida were the second and third worst states for fraud, the report said. Massachusetts reported the lowest number of complaints—15 per 1 million residents, followed by Kansas (73 per 1 million) and Rhode Island (76 per 1 million).