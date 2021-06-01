MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Cover 0621 (1)Digital EditionOnline Edition

Would You Do It All Again?

See Eye to Eye With Your Staff

Snap Shop: King Collision Auto Repair

Rains: Talk to Strangers

Reach Customers When They Need You

Streamline Your Shop’s Parts Process

Editor's Letter: Revisiting the Past

Numbers: Scanning Every Time and Supplements

Boggs: Incentives or Pitfalls?

I-CAR Seeking Inspection Details

Communication is Customer Service

Cropper: Consolidation as Good News?

News

What's The Most Popular Video Game Car?

June 1, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair industry news Uswitch video games
pexels-vidal-balielo-jr-4005325.jpg

May 29, 2021—Cars have featured heavily in a variety of video games over the years, enabling users to get around, race, and take part in nail-biting high-speed chases on screen. But which cars appear most frequently in the digital world?


A new study by Uswitch looked for answers, analysing video games to determine which makes, models, colors, and brands appeared the most. 


Sitting atop the list is the Ford Crown Victoria Mk2, which is used often as a police car or taxi. The car has amassed 635 video game appearances all-in-all most of which are in the 2000 game Midnight Club: Street Racing (6). Of all appearances, the car is painted in the color yellow 187 times.


In second place was the Ford Mustang Mk, featured 545 times. The Nissan Skyline Mk10, the Toyota Supra Mk4, and the Mazda RX-7 Mk3 rounded out the top five. 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

CCC Changed Its Name

Shop Owner Sentenced For Warranty Fraud

CIECA Hosting AI Webinar

Related Articles

What Movie Has the Most Expensive Car Crashes?

Silver is world’s most popular car color

Study: DIY Paint Repair Most Popular in Calif. 

You must login or register in order to post a comment.