Shop Refurbishes Vehicle For Local Police

May 18, 2021—An Ohio collision repair center recently refurbished a vehicle for the local county sheriff’s office to support its D.A.R.E program.



According to a press release, South of the Square Collision Center refurbished a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for the Medina County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle will be used by a D.A.R.E. officer at Cloverleaf High school.



The repairs made to the Tahoe included new front and rear bumpers, hood, fenders, rear sensors, new front and rear lifts, a new push bar with LED lighting, springs and struts, dashboard, new rims and tires, and a full paint job with decals.



The Tahoe was seized in 2017 during a drug investigation, the press release says. As such, "Donated by heroin dealer," is written across the back of the vehicle.





