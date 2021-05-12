MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

Mitchell 1 Expands ADAS Offerings

May 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ADAS Ben Johnson collision repair industry Mitchell 1 news
New Technician Definition
May 12, 2021—Mitchell 1 announced it now offers the Driver Assist ADAS QuickLink feature across its suite of repair information software.

This expands its coverage to most makes and models of cars, light trucks and commercial trucks, according to a press release.

“We’re delighted to expand our product portfolio to offer a comprehensive solution for diagnosing, repairing and calibrating light, medium and heavy vehicles equipped with ADAS features,” Ben Johnson, director of product management, says in the release. “Vehicle complexity is only going to increase and independent shops need to be ready. By expanding the ADAS QuickLink feature to cover Class 4-8 trucks, we’re now able to assist a much broader cross-section of the industry and ease the challenge of servicing vehicles with these advanced features.”


The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

AirPro Diagnostics and Spanesi Enter Exclusive Agreement

AASP/MA Releases Statement on DRPs

Related Articles

Mitchell Adds ADAS Recalibrations Within Mitchell Diagnostics 

Autel Expands ADAS Calibration Coverage 

All ASE Test Offerings Now Available In Spanish

You must login or register in order to post a comment.