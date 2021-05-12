Mitchell 1 Expands ADAS Offerings

May 12, 2021—Mitchell 1 announced it now offers the Driver Assist ADAS QuickLink feature across its suite of repair information software.



This expands its coverage to most makes and models of cars, light trucks and commercial trucks, according to a press release.



“We’re delighted to expand our product portfolio to offer a comprehensive solution for diagnosing, repairing and calibrating light, medium and heavy vehicles equipped with ADAS features,” Ben Johnson, director of product management, says in the release. “Vehicle complexity is only going to increase and independent shops need to be ready. By expanding the ADAS QuickLink feature to cover Class 4-8 trucks, we’re now able to assist a much broader cross-section of the industry and ease the challenge of servicing vehicles with these advanced features.”





