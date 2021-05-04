CCG Hires Performance Management Director

May 4, 2021—Certified Collision Group (CCG), an OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider, announced it has added a performance management director toits Insurance Services Group.

Cynthia Ball, a 22-year industry veteran, will take over the post. Ball has worked on both the insurance and collision repair center sides of the industry.

“Serving independent affiliates and doing so through our strategic partnerships remains paramount in CCG’s continued growth and expansion,” Marty Evans, CCG’s chief operating officer, says in the release. “Hiring a high-quality, smart and passionate veteran like Cynthia Ball not only strengthens our ability to do so, but also bolsters our capacity as a company to anticipate industry trends and evolve with the times.”

CCG operates in 39 states supporting more than 575 independent locations, along with 50 vendor provider partners.

