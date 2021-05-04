MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 05211Digital EditionOnline Edition

Remaking a Shop’s Image from the Inside Out

A Lifelong Student of the Industry

When to Bill Dollars—Not Hours

Fire Yourself From the Mundane

Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Cropper: Wait for the Boom

Boggs: Leadership Refresh

The Aspiring ‘Uber’ of Collision Repair

Numbers: Does Advanced Paint Drying Make a Difference?

What it Takes to Get Paid

Rains: A Life Worth Living

Follow Up or Foul Out

News

CCG Hires Performance Management Director

May 4, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Certified Collision Group collision repair industry Cynthia Ball insurance news
handshake

May 4, 2021—Certified Collision Group (CCG), an OE certifications and KPI-focused solutions provider, announced it has added a performance management director toits Insurance Services Group. 

Cynthia Ball, a 22-year industry veteran, will take over the post. Ball has worked on both the insurance and collision repair center sides of the industry.

“Serving independent affiliates and doing so through our strategic partnerships remains paramount in CCG’s continued growth and expansion,” Marty Evans, CCG’s chief operating officer, says in the release. “Hiring a high-quality, smart and passionate veteran like Cynthia Ball not only strengthens our ability to do so, but also bolsters our capacity as a company to anticipate industry trends and evolve with the times.”

CCG operates in 39 states supporting more than 575 independent locations, along with 50 vendor provider partners.
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Classic Collision Acquires Performance Collision Centers

Scholarship Created In Honor of Late Shop Owner

Related Articles

1Collision Hires Director Of Business Development

B2B Automotive Hires Director of Operations

Assured Performance Appoints New National Director

You must login or register in order to post a comment.