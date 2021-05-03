MENU

News

Latest CIECAST Webinar Announced

May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021—The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced its latest CIECAST webinar, which will address the future of auto glass repair and recalibration. 

According to a press release, the webinar will be led by Ed Sprigler, the vice president of recalibration services at Safelite Group. Sprigler will discuss the growing complexities of glass repair due to advances in new technology, ADAS and other types of technology affecting glass repair, the use of augmented reality in heads up display, auto glass recalibration, and the impact on labor and physical locations.

