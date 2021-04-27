MENU

News

ASA Releases New Mobile App

April 27, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 27, 2021—The Automotive Service Association announced major upgrades to its mobile application.

The upgrades aim to make the ASA application better serve users while offering more opportunities for members, a press release says.

ASA created the platform to deliver industry alerts and industry news in a timely manner to members, says the press release, while also enabling real-time networking with other industry professionals.

ASA president Ray Fisher says in the release, "The upgrade will provide a better two-way communication platform for our members to engage with each other in live discussions or conversations," and will "allow us to better leverage built-in polls and surveys to ensure ASA members always feel their voices are being heard."

To download the application, search for "ASA Engage" in the Apple App Store or in Google Play.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

