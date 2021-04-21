MENU

CARSTAR Completes Surprise Giveaway

April 21, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 21, 2021—CARSTAR locations across North America participated in a surprise giveaway to their communities, giving out $100 cash gift cards in chocolate bars, the company announced in a release. 

Owners gave away chocolate bars to their customers, vendors, employees, and community supporters, with one special chocolate bar in each community holding a $100 cash gift card inside, the release says.

“It has never been more important to support local, so we gave away chocolate bars as a thank you to the community—with one chocolate bar randomly holding a $100 cash gift card inside,” Eddy Page, owner of CARSTAR Babbsco, says in the release. “CARSTAR Babbsco has been here for almost 25 years, so we have built wonderful relationships across Niagara Falls, New York. We were thrilled to see our loyal customer for several years, Chaz, open up his chocolate bar and find this fun surprise.”

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

