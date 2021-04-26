This Week in Business Strategies

MENU

April 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
April 26, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Create a Funny Viral Video Marketing CampaignInc. 

Coming up with a script is only the beginning.

The Marketing Challenges of Finding New FranchisesEntrepreneur

Many young brands make the mistake of taking the approach that more is better.

Why PPP Loan Applications Are Getting Stuck And How To Keep Yours MovingForbes 

There are a few critical stages in the process where applications are getting held up. Here are the common problems and what you can do to keep your application moving forward to funding.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

