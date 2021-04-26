This Week in Business Strategies

April 26, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business materials from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Create a Funny Viral Video Marketing Campaign— Inc.

Coming up with a script is only the beginning.

The Marketing Challenges of Finding New Franchises— Entrepreneur

Many young brands make the mistake of taking the approach that more is better.

Why PPP Loan Applications Are Getting Stuck And How To Keep Yours Moving— Forbes

There are a few critical stages in the process where applications are getting held up. Here are the common problems and what you can do to keep your application moving forward to funding.