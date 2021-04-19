ABPA Announces New Website

April 19, 2021—The Automotive Body Parts Association (ABPA) has launched a new website and consumer education portal, the organization announced in a press release.

The site, mypartschoice.com, was developed by the ABPA Marketing Committee over the last six months to provide information to consumers about collision repair, the process, the problems, and their rights to ensure they’re getting a quality and safe repair.

It was also developed to benefit collision repair shops that already support the alternative parts industry to ensure they know how car companies are working against alternative parts and ultimately their ability to repair a customer’s vehicle economically with competitively priced parts.

“This website will show consumers and other supporters of the ‘Right to Repair’ initiative that the same problems they are having with electronics also exist on their vehicles,” ABPA says in the release. “Their vehicle is one of the largest personal purchases they will ever make, and they are losing their rights to have it repaired how and where they want.”