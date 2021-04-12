MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

AirPro Supports Collision Industry Foundation

April 12, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS AirPro Collision Industry Foundation collision repair Collision Repair Industry
Cash
April 12, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation announced today that AirPro Diagnostics has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at its highest level, "1st RESPONDER."

AirPro is pledging annually $10,000 to the foundation, which supports collision industry professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events, a press release says.

“The entire AirPro team supports CIF because we believe they are doing the most good to directly support those impacted by disasters in the collision repair industry,” AirPro Diagnostics CEO Lonnie Margol says in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Farmers Announces New Insurance Program

Caliber Announces Start Of Annual Food Drive

I-CAR Releases 2020 Year In Review Report

Related Articles

Fundraiser Supports Female Collision Repair Students

Collision Industry Foundation Fundraising for Hurricane Relief

Collision Industry Foundation Launches Campaign of Caring

You must login or register in order to post a comment.