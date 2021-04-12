AirPro Supports Collision Industry Foundation

April 12, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation announced today that AirPro Diagnostics has joined the CIF Annual Donor Program at its highest level, "1st RESPONDER."

AirPro is pledging annually $10,000 to the foundation, which supports collision industry professionals who have experienced significant losses due to natural disasters or other devastating events, a press release says.

“The entire AirPro team supports CIF because we believe they are doing the most good to directly support those impacted by disasters in the collision repair industry,” AirPro Diagnostics CEO Lonnie Margol says in the release.