Global Finishing Solutions Gains ISO Certification

April 9, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions announced it attained certification from the International Organization for Standardization.

According to a press release, GFS passed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit, meaning its processes are effective in identifying and preventing defects from reaching its customers. The company termed the certification a "monumental achievement."

"Becoming an ISO-certified company demonstrates GFS’ unwavering commitment to quality, as we remain steadfast in manufacturing best-in-class products for the wide range of industries we serve," the press release says.