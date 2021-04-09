MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

News

Global Finishing Solutions Gains ISO Certification

April 9, 2021
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair Collision Repair Industry GFS ISO certification
audit

April 9, 2021—Global Finishing Solutions announced it attained certification from the International Organization for Standardization.

According to a press release, GFS passed the ISO 9001:2015 certification audit, meaning its processes are effective in identifying and preventing defects from reaching its customers. The company termed the certification a "monumental achievement."

"Becoming an ISO-certified company demonstrates GFS’ unwavering commitment to quality, as we remain steadfast in manufacturing best-in-class products for the wide range of industries we serve," the press release says.

Related Articles

Global Finishing Solutions Hosting Virtual Summit

Precision Auto Works Gains Certification

Professionals Auto Body Gains GM Certification

You must login or register in order to post a comment.