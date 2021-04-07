MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0421Digital EditionOnline Edition

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

Time-Saving Tips for Technicians

How to Own Your Budget

Every Car, Every Time—OEM Repair Procedures

Snap Shop: Wheelhouse Auto Body and Paint

Cropper: You Can Step Away

Boggs: Face Your 3,300-Foot Wall

Why asTech Purchased adasThink

Numbers: Do DRPs Affect Paint Choices?

How to Help Your Insurance Adjuster Help You

Rains: Living in the Gap or the Gain?

How to Include Non-Included Operations

ASE Names June Automotive Service Professionals Month

April 7, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS ASE news service professionals Tim Zilke
ase

April 7, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month, the organization announced in a press release. 

“Automotive service professionals go above and beyond, providing essential services to ensure that vital vehicles stay in service to perform their important roles and keeping the motoring public on the road,” Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, says in the release. “Because these skilled professionals deserve our thanks, ASE has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to recognize the valuable work they perform each and every day.”

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during the month of June. The logo can be downloaded here
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Body Shop Secretary Indicted For Check Scheme

Related Articles

ASE Names New Officers, Board Members

Automotive Professionals Create New Trade Group

Nissan to Launch Autonomous, Ride-Hailing Service Next Month

You must login or register in order to post a comment.