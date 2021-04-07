ASE Names June Automotive Service Professionals Month

April 7, 2021—The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month, the organization announced in a press release.

“Automotive service professionals go above and beyond, providing essential services to ensure that vital vehicles stay in service to perform their important roles and keeping the motoring public on the road,” Tim Zilke, ASE president and CEO, says in the release. “Because these skilled professionals deserve our thanks, ASE has designated June as Automotive Service Professionals Month to recognize the valuable work they perform each and every day.”

To commemorate Automotive Service Professionals Month, ASE has developed a special logo that can be used by companies, organizations and individuals to recognize and honor vehicle service professionals during the month of June. The logo can be downloaded here.

