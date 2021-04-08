MENU

This Week in Leadership Tactics

April 8, 2021
April 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Stop Doing Everything Yourself — Inc. 

A proven method for getting things off your plate the right way.

These 5 Nontraditional Types of Franchisees Make Great Leaders — Entrepreneur

These franchisees exemplify the advantages of a nontraditional perspective.

What Your Asian Employees Need Right Now — Harvard Business Review  

In the wake of the Atlanta shootings and with acts of anti-Asian racism on the rise in the U.S., here's how you can support your Asian employees. 

