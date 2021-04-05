Gerber Adds Another Shop

MENU

Doubling Down on Customers and Community

April 5, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Socal trees
April 5, 2021—The Boyd Group, which operates Gerber Collision and Glass, announced last week it had acquired a shop in Southern California.

The acquired shop, Star Auto Body, opened in 1982 and had been in its current Simi Valley location since 2000, a press release says.

"This acquisition enhances our footprint in the Southern California region and is situated on a well-traveled major roadway, helping us introduce our brand to new customers while better assisting our insurance partners," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber Collision and Glass, says in the release. "We are excited to provide high-quality repairs and stellar customer service to this community."

Gerber has shops in 11 states, the release says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

