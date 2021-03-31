MENU

Longtime Operator of Universal Collision Sells

March 31, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 31, 2021—Universal Collision, which operates three collision repair shops in Tallahassee, Fla., is in the process of being sold to the Boyd Group and will soon operate as Gerber Collision and Glass locations.

Universal co-owner Sheryl Driggers shared the news with FenderBender. Driggers is a member of the FenderBender Editorial Board and will remain on the board after the sale is final.

According to Driggers, the sale marks the end of a 20-year chapter in her in life. Universal Collision's three-shop combined revenue was $9 million per year in 2019.

Gerber is one of the largest MSOs with more than 500 shops in the U.S., including a heavy presence in the southeast. Boyd Group also announced the acquisition with a press release.

"Acquiring these high-performing repair centers will help introduce our brand to new customers and better serve our insurance partners," Kevin Burnett, COO of Gerber, says in the release. "We look forward to delivering high-quality collision and glass repair and outstanding customer service to this region."

