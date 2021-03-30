MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decisions Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

News

CIF Announces Another Annual Donor

March 30, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Annual Donor Program CIF collision repair collision repair foundation Collision Repair Industry
Cash

March 30, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation yesterday announced that Refinish Solutions Group By Saint Gobain has become an annual donor to FIC.

RSG has pledged to back CIF with $5,000 annually, a press release says. The foundation supports collision repair industry professionals dealing with natural disasters and unforeseen catastrophic events.

"We sincerely appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Collision INdustry Foundation to give back to collision repair professionals in times of need," John Marshall, national sales manager for Saint-Gobain Abrasives, says in the release. "It is our pleasure to support the CIF Annual Donor Program and contribute to such a worthy cause."

CIF rolled out its Annual Donor Program last month, with CCC signing on as the inaugural annual donor.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Volkswagen Bugs Media With Fake Name Change

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

Dynabrade Announces New President

Related Articles

CCC Becomes Annual Donor to CIF

asTech Announces Another Acquisition

CIF Set to Host Annual Gala Fundraiser

You must login or register in order to post a comment.