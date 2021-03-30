CIF Announces Another Annual Donor

March 30, 2021—The Collision Industry Foundation yesterday announced that Refinish Solutions Group By Saint Gobain has become an annual donor to FIC.

RSG has pledged to back CIF with $5,000 annually, a press release says. The foundation supports collision repair industry professionals dealing with natural disasters and unforeseen catastrophic events.

"We sincerely appreciate the ongoing efforts of the Collision INdustry Foundation to give back to collision repair professionals in times of need," John Marshall, national sales manager for Saint-Gobain Abrasives, says in the release. "It is our pleasure to support the CIF Annual Donor Program and contribute to such a worthy cause."

CIF rolled out its Annual Donor Program last month, with CCC signing on as the inaugural annual donor.