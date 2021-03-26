MENU

New Product IDs Needed Calibrations

March 26, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 26, 2021—CalPro ADAS Solutions yesterday announced the launch of its new product, ADAS IdeniScan.

“ADAS IdentiScan simply provides the right information, to the right person at the right time,” Todd Balan, CEO of CalPro ADAS Solutions, says in a press release. “Customers want to know they are doing business with a reputable shop. Our solution creates upfront credibility with both customers and insurers by delivering the best possible estimate that identifies calibrations as early in the process as possible.”

The press release say ADAS IdentiScan, which is characterized as "the easiest, fastest and most advanced ADAS identification tool available to auto body repair professionals," works across all vehicle manufacturers.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

