MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Boggs: Make All the Decision Up Front

Best Workplaces 2021: The Value-Added Workplace

Democrats Push For Minimum Wage Increase By Year's End

March 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Congress minimum wage news Small Business
congress

March 24, 2021—Congressional Democrats are expected to continue their push for a $15 minimum wage, with the goal of passing the legislation before the end of 2021, Fox Business reported. 

"The time is now," Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, told the publication. "We have control of the House, the Senate [and] the presidency. My residents are tired of waiting. They cannot wait any longer for livable wages."

Raising the minimum wage to $15 would impact nearly 32 million workers. The majority—or 59 percent—of those who would benefit are women, the report said. The impact would be felt especially on women of color, who disproportionately work in low-wage jobs.

At the same time, businesses are worried about the impact it could have on their bottom line. A study last month found one-third of businesses anticipate laying off workers and 54 percent of respondents opposed raising the minimum wage. 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

asTech Announces Another Acquisition

NABC Award Season is On

Related Articles

Tesla Gigafactory to Operate by Year's End

CARSTAR Aims for 660 Shops by End of 2018

Edmunds Forecasts Auto Sales to End Year Positively

You must login or register in order to post a comment.