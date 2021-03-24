Democrats Push For Minimum Wage Increase By Year's End

March 24, 2021—Congressional Democrats are expected to continue their push for a $15 minimum wage, with the goal of passing the legislation before the end of 2021, Fox Business reported.

"The time is now," Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich, told the publication. "We have control of the House, the Senate [and] the presidency. My residents are tired of waiting. They cannot wait any longer for livable wages."

Raising the minimum wage to $15 would impact nearly 32 million workers. The majority—or 59 percent—of those who would benefit are women, the report said. The impact would be felt especially on women of color, who disproportionately work in low-wage jobs.

At the same time, businesses are worried about the impact it could have on their bottom line. A study last month found one-third of businesses anticipate laying off workers and 54 percent of respondents opposed raising the minimum wage.

