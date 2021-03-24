MENU

NABC Award Season is On

March 24, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 24, 2021—The National Auto Body Council (NABC) opened nominations for two of its awards, the Changing and Saving Lives Award, and the President’s Award.

The President's Award recognizes an NABC member company that reinforces the vision of the council through the giving of time and money, according to a press release. The Changing and Saving Lives Award is given to an individual member who went above and beyond the mission of "changing and saving lives every day."

The NABC Board of Directors will nominate companies for the President's Award, the release says. Nominations for the Changing and Saving Lives Award can come from the board or the general public. Winners of both awards will be named at this year's SEMA Show in Las Vegas. More information about the individual award can be found here

