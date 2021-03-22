MENU

News MSO News

Classic Collision Acquires in Home State

March 22, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Atlanta
March 22, 2021—Classic Collision on Friday announced it had acquired an Atlanta area body shop, bringing its number of Georgia locations up to 31.

The MSO, founded in Atlanta, says in a press release it now owns Bentley's Collision Center. The 41-year-old shop operates in Walton County.

“We are pleased to welcome the entire Bentley’s team to the Classic Collision Family. We believe their expertise in the industry and long-standing reputation in the community will greatly contribute toward expanding our service offerings. Throughout the year we will continue to advance our presence and growth across the country,” Toan Nguyen, CEO of Classic Collision, says in the press release.

With this latest acquisition, Classic Collision now operates 66 centers, in Georgia, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, and California, the press release says.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

