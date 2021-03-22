This Week in Business Strategies

March 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

3 Tips to Come Up With the Right Business Idea — Inc.

This article can help you put method to the madness of brainstorming new business ideas.

3 Ways Your Online Business Can Compete With Larger Companies and Win — Entrepreneur

Play to your strengths and more with helpful hints from this article.

Improvisation Takes Practice — Harvard Business Review

This piece takes a look at the three types of improvisation and which can benefit your company the most during unprecedented times.