BOLT ON Restructures for Growth

March 16, 2021—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY, a supplier of technology solutions for the automotive aftermarket, announced the restructuring of its management team to promote "aggressive growth in 2021 and beyond," per a press release.

The changes include the creation of three C-suite positions. Andee Silverman, formerly the vice president of special projects for BOLT ON, will assume the role of chief operating officer where she will focus on customer service experience. Tim Cifelli, a former director of marketing, will now serve as BOLT ON's chief revenue officer and facilitate collaboration across industry partners. Mike Krupit, a former advisor, has been named interim chief strategy officer.

According to the press release, the company plans to grow its revenue by at least 15 percent in 2021, and possibly double it in the coming years.

“The appointments represent a strategic shift to help our company grow, strengthening our market leadership role while expanding into new sectors, and enhance value to our customers," BOLT ON founder and CEO Mike Risich says in the release. "By empowering our leadership team and relying on their experience, strategic thinking and decision-making, we can turbocharge our engine to rapidly forge ahead and meet our ambitious business goals.”