FenderBender Needs Your Help

March 11, 2021—When I joined FenderBender last summer, the FenderBender Awards winners had already been chosen for the year and their stories had been written, though our team was making a push to conduct video interviews with all those winners to coincide with release of the awards issue.

A little added bonus for those interviews—and frankly, I think, for the winners, too—would be pre-recorded messages from those who nominated them for their awards.

New to the magazine, it was my job to reach out to those nominators to ask them a favor, to see if they'd grab their phones and record a a short video of themselves saying why the person they nominated deserved their award. I was bowled over by the nominators' enthusiasm for the task, and how much the awards meant to the winners—to be recognized by others in their field for their professional accomplishments.

FenderBender is once again seeking nominations for its award, revamped for 2021 to recognize a single individual shop owner for their work and accomplishments in the collision repair industry.

If you know of a deserving collision repair professional, please nominate him or her—I know for a fact it's appreciated, both by those who are nominated, as well as by us on the Fenderbender team.

Industry Survey Time

While awards season comes but once per year, the FenderBender Industry Survey is the gift that keeps on giving.

It informs the "Numbers" feature in each issue of the magazine, and it also provides insights into what topics FenderBender covers and how they're covered.

A yearly snapshot of the collision repair industry, the FenderBender Industry Survey was updated for 2021 to better reflect topics that are on the minds of shop operators.

Please be part of the conversation and help us cover the collision repair industry from a more informed position. You can take the 2021 FenderBender Industry Survey here.