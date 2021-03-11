MENU

UAF Scholarship Deadline Approaching

March 11, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 11, 2021—The University of the Aftermarket Foundation is accepting applications for scholarships through March 31. 

The UAF is awarding nearly 500 scholarships to students pursuing careers in the automotive industry, according to a press release. 

“With the scholarship application deadline on the horizon, we encourage all interested candidates to log on and apply right away,” Bob Egan, chairman of UAF, says in the release."

Those interested in applying must be planning to attend a full-time program at an accredited two year or four year university, and can apply here

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

