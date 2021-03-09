MENU

News

New Bill Could Mean Heightened Inspections

March 9, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
March 9, 2021—Evan Low, a California State Assembly member, recently introduced a bill that would expand the safety of vehicles that consumers purchase, reports Aftermarket News. The bill, AB 471, focuses on expanding inspections of vehicle safety systems and components. 

Furthermore, the bill integrates aspects of the state’s “Brake and Lamp” inspection program into the new “California Vehicle Safety Inspection Program.” This new program will enforce more than a brake and lamp inspection prior to DMV registration. 

The bill will also enable the California Bureau of Automotive Repair (BAR) to obtain educational, training, and certification credentials from auto repair centers, says a press release. This will allow citizens to identify shops that can handle their needed repairs. 

“AB 471 will ensure consumers who purchase a salvage vehicle are purchasing a safe vehicle,” Rodney Pierini, CEO and president of CAWA, says in the release. 

