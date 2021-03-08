Service King Backs Employees with In-House Fund

March 8, 2021—Service King last week announced it had supported nearly 900 of its employees last year with cash given to them through the company's President's Fund to help them through pandemic-related problems.

The fund, a 501(c)(3) established in 2010 to help Service King team members with unforeseen financial obligations or other crises, in many years supports only a fraction of the number of people it did last year, according to a press release. The 2020 total was 844 employees.

“Service King has always understood that we can serve within our very own family,” Jeff McFadden, Service King president, says in the release. “When COVID-19 hit, many of our teammates suddenly found themselves navigating a year of unexpected obstacles, hardship and perseverance. Throughout this time, we are grateful for our teammates’ continued contributions to the President’s Fund, which have kept the spirit of support for our fellow team members alive.”

Over the past three years, the release says, Service King leadership and team members have contributed more than $700,000 to the fund.