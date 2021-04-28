Snap Shop: Texas Collision Centers

Shop: Texas Collision Centers Owners: Dan Michaelis and Jared Lennox Location: Plano, Texas Staff Size: 26 (at full capacity) Shop Size: 23,000 square feet Average Monthly Car Count: 240 (expected) ARO: $2,500 (expected) Annual Revenue: $7.2 million (expected)





1. Strong Foundation

Texas Collision Centers opened late last year in Plano, Texas, headed by former Service King executives Dan Michaelis and Jared Lennox, son of Service King founder Eddie Lennox.

Shyllo Michaelis, the shop’s VP of business development, says it’s housed in a former Infiniti dealership and that she and the team had been complimented on the business’s modern aesthetic.



2. More in the Works

The shop’s current location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area—more are planned, as evidenced by “Centers,” says Michaelis

Michaelis says she and her husband, Dan, leaned on experience flipping houses to serve as their own general contractors when renovating the building, which she describes as a “full gut.”

The upside of doing the work themselves, Michaelis says, is “it gave us the ability to know the ins and outs of every single inch of this facility.”

Because the facility was constructed during the pandemic, it’s all touchless.



3. No Cut Corners

Between their construction background, and shared experience in the collision repair industry—Michaelis estimates there’s more than 80 between the four company leaders—the shop is well put-together.

“We didn’t build this beautiful facility to cut corners,” she says.

On its opening day on Dec. 15, Texas Collision Centers was equipped with two Blowtherm paint booths, a Car-O-Liner frame machine and measuring equipment, as well as Autel pre- and post-repair scanning equipment.





4. Opportunity Knocks

Cash saved on construction was used to spend big on top-of-the-line equipment, says Michaelis. When humming at full capacity, the shop should bring in $7.2 million annually.

According to the business plan, Michaelis says, Texas Collision Centers is shooting for up to five more locations in the next three years.

“We wouldn’t have had this opportunity if it wasn’t for our time [with Service King},” she says. “Being groomed by Eddie provided us with the autonomy to fulfill our dream.”

