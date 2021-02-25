MENU

News

Tesla Pausing Production in CA

February 25, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
Feb. 25, 2021—Tesla is pausing production at its Fremont, Calif., plant supposedly due to the microchip shortage plaguing the industry. 

A Model 3 production line will be shut down until March 7, reports Electrek. Though the automaker hasn't confirmed why it is pausing production, employees on the Model 3 production line were encouraged to take vacation time if they had it. 

Samsung was forced to shut down its semiconductor plant in Austin, Texas last week, amid the winter weather storms, which could also be affecting the automaker's semiconductor supply. 

