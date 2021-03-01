Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Utilizing Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 to diagnose and document suspension before you begin a repair is the key to delivering a great customer experience and reaching a better bottom line. Checking suspension up front allows accurate blueprinting, estimating, avoiding extra trips to the alignment machine and parts delays. You do not need to be a wheel alignment specialist; stick to what you know best and rely on your Vision2™ to be your expert guide for the rest. Make it easier to exceed expectations and deliver a superior repair on budget and on time with Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 in your shop.

Features & Benefits

Measuring

Suspension diagnosis

3D upper and lower body measuring with data

LED light identifies the correct measuring point when near position

Comparative and absolute (tram gauge) measuring modes

Compatible with nearly any frame system

Works with EVO™ anchoring, fixturing, and holding systems

Info center for online software and data updates, news, support, and interactive training

Usability

Easily identify control points with automatic measuring point photos

Photograph damaged areas and simply make them part of your reports

Email/print before and after repair reports

Real-time data delivered (3 times per sec) – real-time pulling

Bluetooth wireless communication from PC to measuring slide

Zoom of screens for easy view

