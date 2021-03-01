MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0321Digital EditionOnline Edition

Best Workplaces 2021: Do It Right the First Time

Best Workplaces 2021: Family Helping Families

How to Increase Your Capture Rate

How To Break Up With Your DRPs

Snap Shop: Fender Mender Summerville

Cropper: No Body Shop Experience? No Problem

Rains: Colonel or Coach?

CCC Says Going Public Aids Its Digital Goal

Shops Weigh in on Tesla’s Move to Collision Repair

Numbers: Advanced Materials and Net Profit Margins

Best Workplaces 2021: The Right People, Right Place

Empathy: The Secret to Stellar Customer Service

Running a Shop Technology Tools Apps+Software Shop Floor Tools

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

March 1, 2021
Sponsored Content
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS blueprinting Car-O-Liner Diagnosis efficiency Estimating Revenue
COL

Utilizing Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 to diagnose and document suspension before you begin a repair is the key to delivering a great customer experience and reaching a better bottom line. Checking suspension up front allows accurate blueprinting, estimating, avoiding extra trips to the alignment machine and parts delays. You do not need to be a wheel alignment specialist; stick to what you know best and rely on your Vision2™ to be your expert guide for the rest. Make it easier to exceed expectations and deliver a superior repair on budget and on time with Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 in your shop.

Features & Benefits

Measuring

  • Suspension diagnosis
  • 3D upper and lower body measuring with data
  • LED light identifies the correct measuring point when near position
  • Comparative and absolute (tram gauge) measuring modes
  • Compatible with nearly any frame system
  • Works with EVO™ anchoring, fixturing, and holding systems
  • Info center for online software and data updates, news, support, and interactive training

Usability

  • Easily identify control points with automatic measuring point photos
  • Photograph damaged areas and simply make them part of your reports
  • Email/print before and after repair reports
  • Real-time data delivered (3 times per sec) – real-time pulling
  • Bluetooth wireless communication from PC to measuring slide
  • Zoom of screens for easy view

Please visit car-o-liner.com for more information.

The views and opinions expressed in this piece do not necessarily reflect those of 10 Missions Media and its associated brands.

Recent Articles by Sponsored Content

Sponsored By
Bosch

Save Time and Guarantee Accuracy with the Bosch DAS 3000 ADAS Recalibration System

Sponsored By
Polyvance

Maximum Versatility for Simple Dent Removal

Related Articles

Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis

Get Close to the Problem with the Right Tools and Data

The Right Tools at a Great Price

You must login or register in order to post a comment.