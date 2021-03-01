Car-O-Tronic Vision2 X3 Damage Analysis
Utilizing Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 to diagnose and document suspension before you begin a repair is the key to delivering a great customer experience and reaching a better bottom line. Checking suspension up front allows accurate blueprinting, estimating, avoiding extra trips to the alignment machine and parts delays. You do not need to be a wheel alignment specialist; stick to what you know best and rely on your Vision2™ to be your expert guide for the rest. Make it easier to exceed expectations and deliver a superior repair on budget and on time with Car-O-Tronic® Vision2™x3 in your shop.
Features & Benefits
Measuring
- Suspension diagnosis
- 3D upper and lower body measuring with data
- LED light identifies the correct measuring point when near position
- Comparative and absolute (tram gauge) measuring modes
- Compatible with nearly any frame system
- Works with EVO™ anchoring, fixturing, and holding systems
- Info center for online software and data updates, news, support, and interactive training
Usability
- Easily identify control points with automatic measuring point photos
- Photograph damaged areas and simply make them part of your reports
- Email/print before and after repair reports
- Real-time data delivered (3 times per sec) – real-time pulling
- Bluetooth wireless communication from PC to measuring slide
- Zoom of screens for easy view
