Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

MSOs Commit to Assured Performance Certification

February 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Feb. 17, 2021—Assured Performance announced that two MSOs participating in its Certified Repair Provider Network, Joe Hudson's Collision Center, and Crash Champions, have committed each of their locations to becoming 100 percent Assured Performance Certified. 

Joe Hudson's Collision Center operates 119 locations across 11 U.S. states.

“Our decision to be 100 percent certified is an extension of our commitment to provide all of our customers with an excellent repair experience in a timely manner at every one of our locations ... rather than only a select few,” Cameron Dickson, COO of Joe Hudson's Collision Center, says in a press release. 

Crash Champions currently has 60 locations spanning six states and has seen significant growth in recent months. 

“These leading MSOs, Joe Hudson’s Collision Center and Crash Champions, are setting the standards by which all others will be measured. They are employing a powerful market strategy by leveraging our multi-OEM Certification program and focusing on the highest quality repairs and customer satisfaction,” Scott Biggs, founder and board chairman of the Assured Performance Network, says in the release.

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

