MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb cover 0221Digital EditionOnline Edition

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

News

All ASE Test Offerings Now Available In Spanish

February 17, 2021
FenderBender Staff Reporters
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS accessibility ASE language news
book

Feb. 17, 2021—All automobile certification test offerings from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) are now available with Spanish-language translations, the organization announced in a press release. 

“Following the success of offering a Spanish-language option for the A4, A5, A6 and G1 tests, ASE has now added the remaining automobile series tests:  A1, A2, A3, A7 and A8. The light duty diesel test (A9) will be add in the future,” Tom Zilke, ASE president and CEO, says in a statement. “As Spanish-speaking professional service technicians enter the workforce, it is important that ASE continues to meet their needs when it pertains to testing and certification.” 

No special registration procedures are needed to access the Spanish translations because they are built into the ASE test delivery screen. Candidates who wish to view translated versions of questions will simply click on a button provided on screen. 
 

The FenderBender staff reporters have a combined two-plus decades of journalism and collision repair experience.

Recent Articles by FenderBender Staff Reporters

Gerber Glass and Collision Adds Facility

MSOs Commit to Assured Performance Certification

Related Articles

ASE Adds Spanish Translations for Certifications

ASE Test Center, Summer Registration Open

Estimate Data Now Available on EstimateScrubber

You must login or register in order to post a comment.