All ASE Test Offerings Now Available In Spanish

Feb. 17, 2021—All automobile certification test offerings from the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) are now available with Spanish-language translations, the organization announced in a press release.

“Following the success of offering a Spanish-language option for the A4, A5, A6 and G1 tests, ASE has now added the remaining automobile series tests: A1, A2, A3, A7 and A8. The light duty diesel test (A9) will be add in the future,” Tom Zilke, ASE president and CEO, says in a statement. “As Spanish-speaking professional service technicians enter the workforce, it is important that ASE continues to meet their needs when it pertains to testing and certification.”

No special registration procedures are needed to access the Spanish translations because they are built into the ASE test delivery screen. Candidates who wish to view translated versions of questions will simply click on a button provided on screen.

