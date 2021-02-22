This Week in Business Strategies

Feb. 18, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Manage an Acquisition During the Pandemic — Inc.

Looking to make an acquisition? Here's how businesses are getting it done despite the challenges of a pandemic.

4 Ways to Maintain Brand Consistency Across Your Marketing — Entrepreneur

Maintaining a consistent and impactful brand message across your marketing channels is vital to businesses health. Here's four ways to make it happen.

How Business Leaders Can Prepare for the Next Health Crisis — Harvard Business Review

Nearly all businesses were caught off guard by the COVID-19 pandemic. How can you be prepared if another health crisis hit's? Find out.