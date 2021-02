Feb. 15, 2021—Mercedes is recalling more than one million vehicles due to a technical glitch that may send an incorrect location of the vehicle to emergency responders after a crash.

The glitch is due to a failure in the automaker's eCell software, reports The Verge. The recall includes vehicles sold from model years 2016 to 2021.

To fix the affected systems, Mercedes will issue an over-the-air update, free of charge, beginning April 6.