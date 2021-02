Feb. 8, 2021—Autel has released program subscription cards for its latest MaxiSYS diagnostic line and tablets.

The Total Care Program provides software updates, diagnostic functionality, and warranty coverage for Autel's tools.

According to a press release, the Total Care Program subscription cards are available for the MaxiSYS Ultra, MaxiSYS MS919, and the MaxiSYS MS909 tablets.

Image: Autel