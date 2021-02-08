This Week in Business Strategies

Feb. 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Talk To Your Team About Returning to the Office — Inc.

Vaccines have provided a light at the end of the tunnel, talk with your team about what comes next.

Why the Franchise Industry Will Boom in 2021 — Entrepreneur

This article outlines why the franchise industry "is uniquely positioned to lead the charge."

Why Reducing Your Offerings Pays Off — Harvard Business Review

According to this article, offering a variety of products and services may hurt your business more than it helps.