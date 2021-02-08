MENU

Trust Your Gut—And Yourself

Small Shops With Big Returns

Tips for Writing Accurate Estimates

Experts Debunk Myths About Pre- and Post-Repair Scans

Snap Shop: MITCHCO Collision Repair Indian Harbour

Cropper: The End is in Sight

Boggs: Seek Out Your Big 3

Inside GM and Mitchell's Canadian Collision Repair Network

Numbers: DRPs’ Effect on Key-to-Key Cycle Times

The Tools to Change

Rains: Re-Learning to Launch

Editor's Letter: Speak Up Now

This Week in Business Strategies

February 8, 2021
Feb. 8, 2021—To better assist shop owners with their business-building tactics, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential business material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How To Talk To Your Team About Returning to the Office — Inc. 

Vaccines have provided a light at the end of the tunnel, talk with your team about what comes next. 

Why the Franchise Industry Will Boom in 2021Entrepreneur

This article outlines why the franchise industry "is uniquely positioned to lead the charge."

Why Reducing Your Offerings Pays OffHarvard Business Review  

According to this article, offering a variety of products and services may hurt your business more than it helps. 

